Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,551 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and have sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.