Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,272 Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of HBT Financial worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 270,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $5,683,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. 32.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $404,742.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.