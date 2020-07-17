Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 9.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB opened at $12.71 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, President Charles C. Brockett acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

