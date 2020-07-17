Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,958 Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

