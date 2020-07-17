Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 82.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 7.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

TK opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

