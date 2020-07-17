Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FRGI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.