Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Saga Communications worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Saga Communications by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Saga Communications by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of SGA opened at $24.18 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.