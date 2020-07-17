Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,359 Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 116,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Community Financial Cor has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

