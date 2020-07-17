Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MMA Capital during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 179.07% and a return on equity of 38.28%.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

