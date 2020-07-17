Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,417 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $66,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,805.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,026 shares of company stock valued at $534,521. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.44. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

