Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $289,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,405.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,303.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and have sold 964,781 shares valued at $14,514,857. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $617.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

