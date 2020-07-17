Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.