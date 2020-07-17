Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Veritiv Corp has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,221.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTV. ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

