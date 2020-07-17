Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

