Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,763 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 240,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

