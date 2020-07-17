Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,785 Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

