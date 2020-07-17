First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of First Bank worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bank by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

FRBA stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRBA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

