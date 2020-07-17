Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of NACCO Industries worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.