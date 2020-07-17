Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LQDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 10,093 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 16,147 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 657,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,717. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.