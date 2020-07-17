Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

