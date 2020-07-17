Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Acacia Research worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Acacia Research by 14.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acacia Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acacia Research by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Acacia Research by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACTG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Acacia Research Corp has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 205.81%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

