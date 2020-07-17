Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,505,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAS opened at $0.74 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

