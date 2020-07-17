Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ARA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

