DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.72. DavidsTea shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 158,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.94.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

