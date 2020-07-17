Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.51. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 13,287,800 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

