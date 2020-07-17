Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

