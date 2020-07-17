Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 79.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 133,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $373,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

