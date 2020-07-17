Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Catasys worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Catasys by 186.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

CATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Catasys in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CATS opened at $25.95 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

