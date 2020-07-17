Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.09) to GBX 1,414 ($17.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.25 ($20.23).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,597 ($19.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.20. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 952.60 ($11.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63). The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Italia Boninelli purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06). Also, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($184,592.67).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Polymetal International PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Polymetal International PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 PT Raised to GBX 3,175
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 PT Raised to GBX 3,175
Senior Price Target Cut to GBX 45
Senior Price Target Cut to GBX 45
Persimmon Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Persimmon Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 174,504 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 174,504 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report