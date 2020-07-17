Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.09) to GBX 1,414 ($17.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.25 ($20.23).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,597 ($19.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.20. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 952.60 ($11.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63). The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Italia Boninelli purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06). Also, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($184,592.67).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

