SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,175

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,175 ($39.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($32.24) to GBX 2,203 ($27.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,310 ($28.43) to GBX 2,330 ($28.67) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582.11 ($31.78).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,954 ($36.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,983.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,913.82. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 29.31 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,465 ($42.64).

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total transaction of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

