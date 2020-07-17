Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.86 ($1.18).

SNR opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 45.13 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, with a total value of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

