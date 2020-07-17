Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($29.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.30) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($29.53)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($33.24) to GBX 2,917 ($35.90) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,729.79 ($33.59).

PSN opened at GBX 2,627 ($32.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,378.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,452.28.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

