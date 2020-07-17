Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 174,504 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 242.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $297.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

