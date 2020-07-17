Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,577.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

