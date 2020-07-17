Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Century Communities worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

