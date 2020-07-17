Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,641 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,231,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $21.84 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

