Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.58% of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Vev India Growth Leaders Etf alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCIF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Vev India Growth Leaders Etf has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.