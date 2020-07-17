Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 71,277 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Sandstorm Gold worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAND opened at $9.74 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

