Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 311.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfenex in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pfenex in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

PFNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $8.16 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

