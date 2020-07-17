Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $935,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Bancorp worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TBBK opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

