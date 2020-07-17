Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 19,456,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.39% of AMREP worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMREP alerts:

AXR opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.