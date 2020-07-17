Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 240,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $2,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

