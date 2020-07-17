Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

