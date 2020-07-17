Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $923,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of EQT worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 2,971.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 87,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EQT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

