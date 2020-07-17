Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.07 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

