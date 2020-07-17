Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 13,000 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Zynex worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zynex by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Read More: Correction

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Century Communities Inc Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Century Communities Inc Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf
Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 71,277 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 71,277 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Pfenex Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Pfenex Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $935,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $935,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report