Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 13,000 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Zynex worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zynex by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

