Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Molecular Templates worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 76.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.68 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $554.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

