Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 337.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,073 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.57. Telecom Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.99 million. Analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

