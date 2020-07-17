Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $15.52 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $827.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

