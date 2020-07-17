Morgan Stanley Buys 901,110 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 777.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.06% of Funko worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5,189.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659,068 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Funko Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

